Gregory A. Humbertson
Gregory Allen Humbertson, 54, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on May 8, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Humbertson was born in 1968 in Hagerstown, MD, the son of Theora Olene Beckman of Cumberland, MD, and the late Roy Virgil Humbertson. He was Director of Maintenance at Foodsource.
Mr. Humbertson was a Master Welder/fabricator and enjoyed working with wood and metal. He enjoyed thrift shopping, car shows and traveling to Florida. Mr. Humbertson was a loving father, devoted husband and was always willing to help anyone in need.
He married Lisa Fay Shockey on September 8, 1990, in Lonaconing, MD.
Surviving with his wife and mother is his daughter, Jeana Fay Egender of Bunker Hill, WV; sisters, Tammy Broadwater (Bobby) of Grantsville, MD, Carla Church of Mount Savage, MD, Bobbi Jean Ranker of Cumberland, MD, and brother, Joseph Wayne Humbertson (Kathy) of Baltimore, MD; 4 grand fur babies and nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeremy Egender.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s memory to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1653, Battaile Drive, Winchester, VA 22604 or American Cancer Society re: Brain Cancer Research - P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, Virginia 23058.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.