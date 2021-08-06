Gregory B. Rinard
Gregory Bradford Rinard, 57, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Rinard was born October 30, 1963 in Richmond, Virginia, son of the late Glenwood Bradford Rinard and Shirley Rae Evans.
He was the owner of Thoro-Steam Carpet Care.
He married Rebecca Ann Adams Rinard on May 22, 1999 at Long Branch in Clarke County, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his mother of Stephens City, VA; two sons, Seth and Calvin Rinard; sister, Daphanie Rinard of Cumberland, MD; half-sister, Shannon Rinard; and a step-brother, Tracy Rinard both of Oakland, MD.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Winchester, VA with Pastor Steve Rebert officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
