Gregory ‘Scott’Armel
Gregory “Scott” Armel, 58, of Porter, TX passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Kingwood Medical Center, Kingwood, TX.
Gregory was born in Winchester, VA. Surviving are his parents, Barbara Haymaker Watson and Donald Watson of Porter, TX and the love of his life of 15 years, Bobbi Deuley. Siblings Melody Watson of Paris, TX, Pat Emery Watson of Paris, TX and Donna K. Vansickler of Winchester, VA. Gregory’s stepfather Robert L. Armel is deceased. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Eva Haymaker of Gore, VA.
Gregory graduated from New Caney High School, in Porter, TX, Class of 1981 and was employed with Bill Watson Frame and Body in Porter, TX for 38 years.
His most enjoyable times seem to be spending time with his grandchildren, Thomas and Laela and auto racing.
At Gregory’s request, all services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.