Gregory Wayne Cross, Sr.
Gregory Wayne Cross Sr., 60, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born August 4, 1961, in Falls Church, VA, the son of William Carroll Cross and Kathleen Linkous.
Greg was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Winchester and recently retired from Carmeuse Mining Company in Clearbrook, VA.
Greg married Pamela Jean Smoot on March 29, 1979, in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife Pamela; two sons, Gregory Wayne Cross Jr. and his spouse Emma Ellen Cross of Ranson, WV, David Allen Cross of Bunker Hill, WV; a grandchild, Parker Allen Cross; a stepgrandchild, David Allan Dunsmore Jr., and two brothers, William Cross of Clearbrook and John Cross of Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Pastor Kevin Mincey officiating.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Wayne Cross Jr., David Allen Cross, Larry Smoot, James Kump, John Cross, and William Cross. Honorary pallbearers will be Parker Allen Cross, Shaun Cross, and James Cross.
