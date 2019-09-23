On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Gregory Waller went home to be with the Lord at age 65. He was hospitalized at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA., after he underwent open heart surgery. He was born March 30, 1954 the son of the late Clarence Waller and Dorothy Hackley Waller.
He was an employee for Rubbermaid in Winchester, VA for over 25 years until he retired in May of 2019.
He is survived by several family and friends.
A Celebration of life Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday September 26 at Mt. Morris Baptist Church , 5342 Leads Manor Rd. Hume, VA.,with Rev. Lindsey Green officiating and Dr. Rev Maxwell Washington bringing the eulogy.
Interment will be in Mt. Morris Community Cemetery in Hume, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.