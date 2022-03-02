Gretchen Lynne Gensemer
Gretchen Lynne Gensemer, 49, went to be with the Lord, Monday February 14, 2022, in Winchester Virginia. She was born February 22, 1972, in Bloomsburg, the daughter of Brenda (Eyerly) Gensemer of Berwick and the late William I. Gensemer.
Gretchen was a graduate of Berwick High School Class of 1990 and then attended Millersville University and graduated in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Development. She later received her certification to teach Middle School Math.
She was employed by Daniel Morgan School in Winchester, Virginia, where she taught 7th and 8th grades advanced math (algebra and pre-algebra) and made many friends. She was an advisor to the Robotics Club where she encouraged her students to use their math skills to build their robotics to be used for competition.
She was dedicated to helping her students understand math and to use their talents. Gretchen was a camp counselor at the Berwick YMCA Summer Camp for several years. She was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ in Berwick, PA.
She especially loved spending time with her three favorite people whenever she was back in Berwick, her nephews Jackson, Caleb, and Embry. They would spend hours playing card games and board games and more often than not they would beat her. She also loved visiting wineries with her mother and cousins.
Gretchen is survived by her mother, Brenda Gensemer, Berwick, brother Greg and wife Beth, nephews; Jackson, Caleb, and Embry, Kulpmont, PA, uncles; Bill Eyerly (Barbara), Bob Eyerly (Barbara), both of Groveland, FL, aunts Dorothy Gensemer of Myerstown, Jane Gensemer of Robesonia, and several cousins. She was very close to her cousin Cheri Beck and her family. As well as special friends Sharon Tressler, Lance Tressler and Kelly Funk.
Services will be Saturday March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at First United Church of Christ, 301 W 2nd St, Berwick with Pastor Gary Barracco officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Daniel Morgan Middle School, 48 S. Purcell Avenue, Winchester, VA, 22601 c/o Annie Saravia. Write Robotics Club in notes section of check.
Family and friends may send online condolences to jameslhinckleyjrfuneralhome.com
. The James L. Hinckley Jr. Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Berwick is handling arrangements.
