Gretchen Rynae Scothorn Cooley, 43, of Stephens City, VA went to her eternal home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence.
A funeral service for Gretchen will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Clay Knick officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA.
Gretchen was born in Winchester, VA on October 30, 1975 the daughter of Gary Lee and Linda Darlene Oates Scothorn. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. Gretchen was a graduate of James Wood High School and received her bachelor’s degree from James Madison University. Gretchen completed her master’s degree with studies at Shenandoah University and UVA Wise. She began her teaching career, in 1997, as an English teacher at Clarke County High School. Upon her completion of her librarian endorsement she worked as a Librarian of Sherando High School until January of 2019.
Gretchen was well loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband Smith Downing Cooley; her children, Keller Andrew Cooley and Corinne Paige Cooley; her parents, Gary Lee and Linda Darlene Oates Scothorn along with her brother K.C. Scothorn and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be K.C. Scothorn, Ryan Clouse, Brian Blodgett, Jeff McKay, William Hummer, Jason Wisecarver.
The family will receive friends at Grace United Methodist on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stover-funeralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Gretchen Cooley.
