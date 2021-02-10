Gus Nusu, 69, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Winchester, Virginia.
Gus was born in Bucharest, Romania in 1951; the son of Tina Nusu and the late Nicholas Nusu. Gus moved with his parents to the United States at the age of 15. He lived in New York where he met and married his wife, Claudia Elkowich. Gus & Claudia married on July 13, 1974 in New York City. He is survived by his mother, his wife and his two daughters: Corina Nusu of Los Angeles, California and Tatiana Nusu of Winchester, Virginia, and Tatiana's son & Gus's grandson Aden Nusu.
Gus was a loving family man, a devoted son to his mother and treasured time spent with his family, especially with his grandson, Aden. They affectionately called each other Grampy Poo & Baby Poo. "They were 2 peas in a pod."
Gus had a great sense of adventure and believed in living life to the fullest. He travelled extensively with his wife, Claudia, of 47 years and his family. He enjoyed experiencing different cultures & cuisines and taking in the many beautiful sights from every corner of the world.
Gus was also a savvy businessman, who moved with his family to Winchester, Virginia in 1992 to take on more challenging endeavors and succeeded.
Gus was loved by many. He always brought a smile, a sense of humor and an open heart to everyone he met. His love of life filled a room. He will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have him in their lives.
Gus's final words summed him up perfectly: "Grampy Poo is the greatest!"
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 1-3pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be able to be in a room at one time. We would ask for your understanding for this and to keep your visit brief. Those who cannot visit in person are encouraged to leave a message for Gus's family on his obituary page on the Omps Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
