Guy "Dusty" Strosnider, 69, of Mountain Falls, VA, but living most recently in Staunton, VA passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville, VA.
Dusty was born in 1951 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Guy and Kathryn Strosnider. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1971. Dusty was a self-employed truck driver and farmer. As a farmer Dusty focused on the business of cattle and hay. He was a hard-working man, but liked to have fun. Dusty enjoyed telling stories and never met a stranger. He loved bluegrass music and was a member of the Teamsters. Dusty was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church in Star Tannery, VA.
Surviving is a daughter, Amber Hill (Daniel) of Strasburg, VA and a son, Trevor Strosnider (Stacey) of Star Tannery, VA; grandchildren, Beau and Jordan Hill of Strasburg, VA, Victoria and Nathaniel Hill of Stephens City, VA, Jada and Trevor "Deuce" Strosnider of Star Tannery, VA; former wife, Joyce Strosnider of Kentucky; and sister, Connie Myers (Larry) of Hilton Head, SC.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dusty's memory to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 148 Richard Lane, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
