WINCHESTER - Guy Wilson McManamay, 94, of Winchester and formerly of Front Royal, died Friday (September 10, 2021) in Winchester Medical Center.
Born September 21, 1926 in Takoma Park, Washington, D.C., he was a son of Malcolm Lloyd and Mary Elizabeth (Hodge) McManamay.
Guy was proud to have served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. His ship along with others was headed through the Sea of Japan to begin the invasion of Japan when the War ended. He was later among those sent to Bikini Island to prepare for testing of the Atomic Bomb. In 1956, Guy went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers where he was responsible for backup power systems throughout the Washington Metropolitan area. He retired in 1986.
Guy was a long-time, active member of Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church in Front Royal, and, more recently, was an active member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Winchester. He was a boy scout and enjoyed working with the scouts. Golfing was his consuming passion; he and his golfing buddies from Bowling Green Country Club traveled extensively to golf courses throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
Guy was preceded in death by two sons, Guy McManamay II and Gary McManamay; a sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Robert Curry; and a brother, Vernon McManamay.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Margie Vernell (Glass) McManamay; two sons, Lane Dezan and wife Andrea of Winchester, and Todd Dezan and wife Monica of Pittsburg, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Pauline McManamay of Edinburg; ten grandchildren, Guy McManamay III, Gerome McManamay, Amy McManamay Smith, Candace McManamay, Eden Dezan, Fallon Dezan, Thayden Dezan, Kellan Dezan, Nathaniel Cromer, and Faith Cromer; and five nieces and nephews, Linda McManamay, Randy McManamay, Karen Martin, Kevin Jester and Ray Curry.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 13 in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home, Churchville, officiated by Pastor Stuart Pauley. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Churchville. The chapel service will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. that day on his obituary section on bearfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service on Monday.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16 in Greenwood Baptist Church, Winchester.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
