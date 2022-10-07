Gwendolyn Larew (Bauserman) Conrad
Gwendolyn Larew (Bauserman) Conrad, 61, of Winchester, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born July 19, 1961, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Fred W. Bauserman and Sarah Isabella Miller. Gwen graduated from Musselman High School in 1977. Gwen was a bright, free spirit, strong-willed, kind, and giving soul who cared deeply about others. She spent many days serving the homeless, spending time listening to stories of their lives, and befriending them…her warm smile both genuine and contagious.
Her life was devoted to her loving husband Calvin Conrad and best gift of her life, son Samuel William Conrad, born on her birthday. Family was most important to her as was her strong faith in God. She was loyal, loving, and giving to all who knew her.
The smallest of life’s gifts brought her joy. She loved feeding and watching the birds, planting beautiful flowers, walking along the ocean, being with family, crocheting, and preparing meals for those she loved. Being of strong faith, Gwen had dreamt of the afterlife for years, always claiming she had “lived her life” and was ready for the day God would call her home.
She is survived by her husband Calvin, son Samuel, two sisters Nanette Sipe (fiance Daniel Mabbit and his children Peyton and Dallas), and Jeanne Mezzatesta (husband Troy, and her niece Sophia) all of Winchester as well as her father Fred W. Bauserman of Bunker Hill, WV. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah I. Miller and stepfather Charles C. Miller.
She asked that burial be private but if so inclined to honor her life, please consider a memorial donation to The Winchester Rescue Mission or WATTS to help those she only wished she could take in and care for, herself. Now rest, Gwen, dear angel…you’ll forever be missed.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.