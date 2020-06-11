Gwendolyn M. Merson

Gwendolyn Marie Merson, 74, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Merson was born February 17, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the Charles A. Crew and Nellie E. Zurgable Crew.
She married Ronald William Merson on November 26, 1966 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Michelle Davies and her husband, Brian, of Stephens City, VA; Dannette Fortney of Winchester, VA and former son-in-law, Douglas Fortney; a brother, Charles A. Crew and his wife, Trisha, of Potomac, MD; and four grandchildren, Cailynn Davies, Mairyn Davies, Joshua Fortney, and Elizabeth Fortney.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Community Church, 2333 Roosevelt Blvd, Winchester, VA 22601, designated for the outreach ministry in her name.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
