H. Leroy Miller, 91, of Culpeper, VA passed away January3, 2022 in The Culpeper. Mr. Miller was born August 18, 1930 to Franklin Miller and Gladys Griffith Miller.
Leroy is survived by his daughter Ann Gwynn and her husband Kenneth; his siblings, Mary E. Miller and William T. Miller; his grandson, David Gwynn and his wife Erin Joy and his granddaughter Erin Weikel Gwynn. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Linkenhoker Miller, parents and brothers: John F. Miller and Daniel B. Miller.
Leroy spent a career in banking with both The Second National Bank of Culpeper and Farmers and Merchants Bank of Winchester. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing with friends and neighbors. Leroy was a former member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church of Berryville, VA and current member of Culpeper United Methodist Church where he greatly enjoyed his Sunday School class. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:00p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home with Pastor Hans Murdoch conducting the service. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA. The family will receive friends from 1:00p.m. until 2:00p.m.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Miller family through clore-english.com.
The Miller family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
