Helen Pauline Robinson, 95, of Capon Bridge, WV, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation in Baker, WV.
Pauline was born on October 12, 1926, in Mathias, WV, the daughter of the late Arthur and Adeline See. She previously worked for National Fruit Products in Winchester, VA, and along with her husband on the family farm. Pauline enjoyed knitting and quilting.
Pauline married Roy Robinson on June 20, 1950, in Winchester, VA. Roy died on April 28, 2008.
Surviving are a son: Michael Robinson of Capon Bridge, WV; two daughters: Sandra Patton of Winchester, VA; Carolyn Nealis of Capon Bridge, WV; a brother: Elwood See of Yellow Spring, WV; two sisters: Julie Whetzel and Jannet Bare both of Mathias, WV; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Roy S. Robinson.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 12-1:30 PM.
A graveside service will be held in the Greenfield Cemetery in Wardensville, WV on Friday at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine.
To view Pauline’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.