H. Scott Lawson, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Commonwealth Senior Living, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Lawson was born May 14, 1947 in Crisfield, Maryland, son of the late Harold Scott Lawson and Edna LaVerne Townsend Lawson.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Frostburg University, he worked for several private companies and Government agencies. In 1978 he joined the U.S. Geological Survey. As a cartographer, he was a member of the USGS satellite surveying team at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, winter party 1985. For his assistance in establishing the first satellite communication system from there, he was honored to have a glacier in Antarctica named after him.
He married Mary Ann Milosavich on March 23, 2002 in Crisfield, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are a sister, Carol Pippen and her husband, Chuck; and a niece, Courtney Pippen.
His brother, Robert Lawson, preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
