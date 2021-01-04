H.W. Ashburn, Jr. “Bill”
H.W. “Bill” Ashburn, Jr., 76, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Bill was born in 1944, son of the late H.W. Ashburn, Sr. and Margaret Ashburn. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict for two years. Bill was employed by the City of Winchester as a Certified Lab Technician for 40+ years and a Water Treatment Operator at the Treatment Plant in Middletown, VA. He enjoyed his work, but in his spare time Bill loved working in his garage with tools, carpentry, electrical work, and brick masonry. Bill would lend a helping hand to family and friends over the years with their building projects. He also enjoyed riding 4-Wheelers with the grandchildren and being with family and friends.
Surviving is his loving wife of 38 years, Betty Jean and a daughter, Lynette K. Jones (Gregory), and two granddaughters, Megan Lynn and Allison Claire.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 pm on Tuesday at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Orndorff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association, c/o Roger Crosen, 110 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, VA 22603, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
