Haidan B. Smallwood
Haidan Breann Smallwood, 18, of Berryville, Virginia died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia.
Haidan was born January 30, 2005, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Jeffrey Truit Smallwood and Nina Renee Pierce.
She worked at Shenandoah Sheds in White Post, Virginia, and Rough-N-Rustic Boutique.
She was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 2023, and had been accepted into the nursing program at Liberty University.
Surviving are her mother, Nina Pierce of Berryville, VA; her father and stepmother, Jeff and Ravin Smallwood of Winchester, VA; her step-father, Nick Tyler of Boyce, VA; her siblings, Kileigh Smallwood (Luke Leso), Joselynn, Ashton, Carter, and Waylon Tyler, all of Berryville, VA, and Wessyn Smallwood and Trenton, of Winchester, VA; grandparents, Barbara Pierce and Gary Arghyris of White Post, VA, Terry and John Africano of Berryville, VA, Mark Boyd and Denise Braithwaite of Winchester, VA, Mark and Karen Grigg of Fairfax, VA, Robert Tyler of Boyce, VA, and Sharlet Boyd of Covington, VA; great-grandparents, Betty Pierce of White Post, VA and Orpha Russell of Boyce, VA; cousins, Shyann, Wyatt, and Julius Palmer, Kristin Sutphin and family, Chance Miller, Christian and Ethan McClellan, Killian and Keegan Shutts, Emma and Miles Tyler, Cole, Jasmine McDonald. Liam and Teryn Smallwood, Zach Hutchison and family, Sam Hutchison and family, and Katie Hutchison and family; aunts and uncles, Nikita and Larry Palmer, Heather McClellan, Neal McClellan, Scott Smallwood, Felecia Smallwood, Debbie Braithwaite, Will Braithwaite, Mark Boyd, Lyndsey Boyd, Lacie Thompson, Faith Hudson, Jake Tyler (Alivia), Logan Tyler (John), Madison Sherman (Chris); and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Neal McClellan, uncle, Dave Jenkins, and lifelong friend, Hunter Hagaman.
The family will receive friends 9:30 – 10:30 A. M. and a memorial service will follow at 10:30 Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention - https://supporting.afsp.org/
Drive.event&eventID=9036
