Hallie Viola Cary Long, 93, of Winchester, VA transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday September 20, 2020. Hallie Cary Long was born June 21, 1927 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late George Cary and Mary Virginia Thomas Cary.
She was a member of the St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Winchester, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA with Rev Kevin E. Wilson officiating.
There will be a private family viewing. The Family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
We will be following the CDC guidelines and you must wear a mask at the service.
Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.