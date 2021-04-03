Harold Carlton Hepler, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away on March 30, 2021 at his home in Ruther Glen, VA.
He was born in Covington, VA on September 1, 1933 and raised in the Odd Fellows Home in Lynchburg, VA.
He married Irma Clem Hepler on January 29, 1973. They were married for 37 years before her passing in December, 2010. Also deceased are a son, William "Billy" Hepler and a step son, David Douglas; brothers, Hoot, Jim, Oscar and sisters, Carrie and Lillian.
Harold worked for the State of Virginia as a Magistrate in Fairfax County for 30 years and serving the last 5 years as Chief Magistrate. When he retired and moved to Winchester he continued to work part-time as a Magistrate for Winchester and Frederick County. He enjoyed his duties in law enforcement and had great knowledge of the law.
He is survived by his sons, Richard "Rick" Hepler (Renee) and Russel D. Hepler; daughters, Terri Herrick and Diane Kiff; step children, Paula Hall, Judy Bernier (Vincent) and Mark Douglas (Sheryl), 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
