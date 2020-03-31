Harold D. Anderson, Sr. “Don”
Harold D. “Don” Anderson, Sr. 78, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Center.
Don was born in 1941 in Charles Town, WV, son of the late Harold and Mary Anderson. He graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1961. Don was the meat manager at A&P Grocery Store for 15 years before becoming proprietor of the family business, Anderson’s Meat Market. He worked part-time in security at Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. In 2006, Don retired and he and his wife, Sandra, moved to Florida. He was past president of Winchester Kiwanis Club and headed up completion of the Winchester City Par Course. Don enjoyed golf, playing cards, and loved to cook. His greatest joy was spending time with family. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in the Villages, FL.
He married Sandra Marie Baggerly on February 9, 1963 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a son, Harold Donald “Yogi” Anderson, Jr. (Becky) of Winchester, VA and a daughter, Susan A. Kelican (Kraig) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Kasey Kelican (Leanne), Katie Kelley (Nick), Rachel Duvall (Shane), Luke and Maria Anderson; great grandchildren, Addison and Cohen Kelley and Jack Duvall.
Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for Don at this time will be private. The family will set a date and time for a memorial service at a later time. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kasey, Shane, Nick, Kraig, Yogi, and Luke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
