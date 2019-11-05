Harold Gordon Legg, Sr., 99, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at a local nursing home.
Mr. Legg was born June 29th, 1920 in Pennington Gap, VA, the son of Claude E. and Kathleen M. Legg. He married Marjorie R. Moore in Wise, VA on November 26th, 1947. He was a graduate of Hiwassee College Madisonville, Tennessee and taught school in Lee County, VA for three years. He enlisted in the United States Army Signal Corps in 1942 and served in the African-Middle East Theater until his discharge in 1946.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, and two brothers, Clayton Legg and James Legg.
He was an Independent Insurance Adjuster and Executive Vice President of Robert W. Green Associates Inc. of Washington, D.C. for 45 years. He retired in 2002.
He was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist.
He is survived by his two sons Gordie of Winchester and Byron of Eagle County, CO, three grandchildren, Elliott, Jessica and Megan and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday November 7, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home from 7:00 — 9:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with G. Kirk Nave officiating. VFW post 2123 will provide military honors.
