Harold J. Aylestock
Harold Joe Aylestock, 93, of Berryville, Virginia went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Aylestock was born December 5, 1927 in Gould, West Virginia, the son of Parley Aylestock and Nola Gould Aylestock.
He was the co-owner of Loudoun Tunneling.
He served in the U. S. Navy. He served on the USS Tripp during WWII.
He married Clara Doone Thompson on October 21, 1950. Mrs. Aylestock died November 4, 2008.
Surviving are a daughter, Diana Aylestock of Front Royal, VA; a son, Douglas Aylestock and his wife, Lois, of Berryville, VA; a sister, Ann Mae Young of Stephens City, VA; six grandchildren, Melody Jean Beck, Danny Aylestock, Ashley Gunneau, Dillon Aylestock, Justine Aylestock, and Grayson Aylestock and six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dan Aylestock, and his siblings, Mabel, Carl, Hartsell, Edwin, Woody, Russell, Tom, Lavaun, Phyllis, Willard, Natalie, Lloyd, and Glenn.
The family will receive friends 6:00 — 8:00 P. M. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
The family will receive friends 12:00 — 1:00 P. M. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Sago Baptist Church in Buckhannon, WV and a funeral service will follow at 1:00 P. M. with Pastor Mike Aylestock and Pastor Wease Day officiating. Burial will follow in Heavner Cemetery, Buckhannon, WV. Military Honors will be provided by Upshur County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Grayson Aylestock, Thomas Beck, Gary Lawson, and Larry Aylestock,
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.