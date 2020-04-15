Harold Jay “Sam” McCauslin, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. McCauslin was born in Wenksville, Pennsylvania, in 1931, the son of the late Mary A. and Lee A. McCauslin. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War, achieving the rank of SP4 (T). Mr. McCauslin was employed and retired as a branch manager of Vernon E. Stump after 16 years of service. He was a member of Mount Hope Presbyterian Church in Strasburg, Virginia. Sam was also a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, member of Winchester Hiram #21 Masonic Lodge for 32 years, and member of the Korean War Veterans Association.
He married Wanda L. Bohrer on November 23, 1989. She preceded him in death on January 8, 2008.
Surviving are his sisters, Fay E. Black of Aspers, Pennsylvania, Mary Jane McCauslin of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Dean McCauslin, Jack McCauslin and Paul G. McCauslin, all of Aspers, Pennsylvania; step-granddaughter Amber Thompson and husband, Garrett, and their son, Carson, of Winchester, Virginia; as well as his dear friend and caregiver, Frances Reardon of Stephens City, Virginia.
Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Reid E. McCauslin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service at Shenandoah Memorial Park with military honors will take place. Sam’s family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sam’s name to Mount Hope Presbyterian Church, 1778 Coal Mine Road, Strasburg, Virginia, 22657.
