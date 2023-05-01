Harold John “Hal” Kitchin
Harold John “Hal” Kitchin, 90, of Paris, VA, died April 9, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. The cause was an injury from a fall one day earlier, following a few years of failing health. Hal was a lifelong pilot and outdoorsman who spent his final days with his family at his home in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Theresa Menecola Kitchin; his daughters, Leslie Kitchin, Beth Kitchin (Mark Schmidt), and Laura Kitchin Greenleaf (Bill); two grandsons, Hal DiMarchi and Leland Greenleaf; nephews, David Bumgarner and John Bumgarner (Patty); and by marriage, three siblings and many Pagano cousins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marion Hamilton.
Hal was born October 18, 1932, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Bertha Jean (Kuntzman) and Harold Leslie Kitchin of Bloomfield. Hal’s determination to become a pilot and his love of the outdoors began in childhood. Rustic camping excursions to Lake Hopatcong kindled a need for spacious wild places. He also encountered his future home of Virginia when his father took the family on road trips to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive prior to World War II gas-rationing. At Bloomfield High School Hal ran track and cross country. His first jobs were as a bowling alley pin boy and a theater usher, and at age 17 he enlisted in the National Guard.
Hal enrolled in the two-year Upsala College for one reason only: to be accepted into the Aviation Cadet Training Program of the new United States Air Force. He became a member of Pilot Class-54E at Hondo Air Base and Foster Air Force Base, part of the vanguard of the jet age. His survival training in the Sierra Nevada Mountains inspired later backpacking adventures, while navigating by celestial compass left him with an enduring appreciation for the night sky and a fascination with space exploration. Hal advanced to the elite Strategic Air Command or SAC, the United States’ global peace-keeping strike force in the early era of nuclear deterrence, under the controversial command of General Curtis LeMay. As a bomber pilot based in Savannah, GA, Hal engaged in exhaustively planned practice missions with flight times up to 15 hours (refueling mid-air) from bases in North Africa and England to the fringes of Soviet air space. Fifty years later he spoke tersely of the grave implications of SAC’s combat readiness and the advent of hydrogen bombs.
In 1957 he left SAC to fly for Eastern Air Lines. “The Great Silver Fleet” made not just Hal’s career but also his family. Based in Atlanta, he flew with Theresa (“Terri”) Menecola, a stewardess from Roseto, PA, before marrying her in December 1959. Hal gained a large and loving Italian-American family and decades of boisterous family gatherings. Hal and Terri spent the early years of their marriage in Atlanta before his 1967 promotion to captain and transfer to National Airport brought the family to Virginia. He inaugurated the Eastern Shuttle and spent the next two decades flying what he later cited as his favorite of the twenty aircraft he had piloted, the Boeing 727 “Whisperjet”, during Eastern’s years of industry dominance.
It was from their home in Reston that Hal embarked on mostly solitary backpacking trips on the Appalachian Trail. Rarely one to board a plane he was not flying, camping continued to be the mainstay of family vacations, trading a tent for a Nimrod trailer. Family traditions took root, often infused with his meticulous habits, never more so than with Christmas. He constructed an elaborate model train community with a balsam Christmas tree as its centerpiece where each year every element and figure had its precise place. “Hal’s trains” linger in the childhood memories of generations of friends and relatives.
In 1975 he fulfilled his second lifelong dream with the construction of the family home on 45 acres on the then remote Blue Ridge in Clarke County. He became an Appalachian Trail overseer, assisting the trail relocation from route 601 to the Ashby Gap-Snickers Gap corridor and maintaining a three mile segment. He created his own trail network at home, often adding a bench or folding chair at his favorite overlooks. He could fell trees and cut, split, and haul firewood for hours. Leisure meant swimming in the pond in summer and sledding and tobogganing in winter. Hal and Terri permanently protected the property with a conservation easement in 2005.
Hal’s love of his job survived the 1960s-70s era of hijackings and the upheaval of federal deregulation, and he did not welcome the mandated retirement age. But Eastern’s ownership and economic crises compelled him to retire in 1988 prior to its bankruptcy. His flying future was in a private single-engine Piper Archer. He and Terri enjoyed many journeys particularly those out west and, closer to home, “Lunch Bunch” gatherings at FBOs with old airline friends. His last camping trips were under the wing of his plane at the annual Oshkosh Fly-In. From 1989 to the mid- 2000s, Hal flew a dozen or more meticulously planned round-trips to Fairbanks, Alaska (home to his eldest daughter), crossing the Canadian wilderness by a route through the Rocky Mountain Trench.
Many friends and relatives remember flying with Hal—for some, their very first flight. One of his most memorable final passenger flights was with his then four year old grandson Leland, who inherited his grandfather’s love of aircraft. Their close relationship was the joy of Hal’s later years.
Hal’s integrity as a pilot, free of bravado and full of respect, was a hallmark of his character. He was a skilled chess player and a close reader of dense military histories and biographies. He appreciated a good ale long before it was trendy and he poured the perfect Manhattan at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Music—from classical to bluegrass—was a great pleasure throughout his life before his hearing failed him. Hal’s sense of humor, always wry, rewarded those who paid attention. His love of his mountain home endured; just days before his death he sat outside in the spring sunshine, telling his wife and care aide, “I am enjoying my solitude”.
In accordance with his wishes, Hal’s ashes will be scattered at home in a private family service. Donations in his memory may be made to The Appalachian Trail Conservancy (appalachiantrail.org). The family wishes to thank Amy Stultz for the dignity and warmth of her care during the last five months of Hal’s life.
