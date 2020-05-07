Harold Lee Mills, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Lee was born on January 28, 1949 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Harold and Anna Franks Mills. Growing up in Winchester he had many friends in the area.
Lee was a truck driver by trade with Teamster Local 557 out of Baltimore, Maryland. He was a member of the Izaac Walton League of America, Warren County Chapter.
Survivors include his wife, Sharyn Figgins Mills of Front Royal; two step-sons, Kevin Holzhauser (Jodi) and Patrick Langlais (Jenn) both of Front Royal; sister, Dawn Lichliter (Mike) of Winchester; three step-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece. Lee was preceded in death by step-son, Kelly Holzhauser.
Lee enjoyed music of all kinds and was a true animal lover having many pets throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue or Humane Society of one’s choice.
Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.