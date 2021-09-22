Harold Marshall Switzer, 86, of Clear Brook, VA died on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Harold was born on March 6, 1935, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late George H. and Violet A. Maier Switzer. He owned and operated Harold M. Switzer Contractor in Clear Brook, VA Harold was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School, a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, a member of Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View, WV, the Shenandoah Antique Car Club, Eagles Club, American Legion Post #21, and the Winchester Jaycees all of Winchester, VA. Harold enjoyed antique cars, and playing golf.
Harold married Shelva Whitacre on November 24, 1961 in High View, WV.
Surviving along with his wife of 59 years is a sister: Jen Switzer Hollingsworth of Smithburg, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Fred N. Switzer and a sister: Patricia Switzer Smith.
A celebration of Harold's life will be held at Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5701 Christian Church Rd, High View, WV 26808 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Vanderlinden. Masks are required at the celebration of life. Inurnment will be held at Timber Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clear Brook Fire & Rescue, 1256 Brucetown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624 or Timber Ridge Cemetery, C/O Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
