Harold Nathaniel Strosnider “Buddy”
Harold Nathaniel “Buddy” Strosnider, 85, of Middletown, VA passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Strosnider was born in 1935 in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Robert and Cora Strosnider. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Mr. Strosnider retired after 44 years of service as an Electronic Sales Associate at Stinson’s Electronics (known to his customers as “Mickey”). He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. Mr. Strosnider was very talented in playing the guitar, banjo and mandolin. He entertained with several bands; Shorty Bilmire Band, Shenandoah Valley Ramblers, and sang and played in Glory Tones Gospel Singers and In One Accord. Mr. Strosnider was also a member of Winchester Conservation Club and lifetime member of the NRA.
He married the love of his life, Betty Lou Welsh on October 24, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 67 years is a brother, Clifton Strosnider; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eunice McDonald, Pauline Pangle, Nellie Golightly, Hopewell Fishel, Helen Payton, Paul and Robert Strosnider.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Tim Kirchoff and Pastor Glenn Welsh officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be made in Buddy’s memory to Green Valley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 494, Middletown, VA 22645 or Middletown Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645.
