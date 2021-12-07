Harold Ofey “Buck” Kerns, 77, of Winchester, VA, died on Friday December 3, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
Buck was born on December 2, 1944, in Frederick County, VA, a son of the late Ofey Harold Kerns and Donie Stotler Kerns. He worked for over 43 years in the maintenance department for Lake Holiday. Buck in his younger years enjoyed hunting, shooting pool, and throwing horseshoes but most recently, loved spending time with his friends at the Winchester Eagles Club where he was a member for the last 25 years.
Surviving are his children: Donna L. Mowrey and her husband Harold of Delray, WV; Jeff H. Kerns of Cross Junction, VA; two grandchildren: Alesia and Lexis Kerns and four great-grandchildren: Aurora, Aiden, Karina and Willow. Buck was preceded in death by one brother and six sisters.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Palmer. Interment will be in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Cross Junction, VA.
To view Buck’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
