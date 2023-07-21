Harold Walter Freeze Jr.
Harold Walter Freeze Jr., 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home at The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, VA.
Harold was born in 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Harold Walter Freeze Sr. and Minna Seitz Freeze. He grew up in Mineola, NY, graduating from Mineola High School in 1946. He served our country in the United States Navy. He married Carroll Schuh on March 20, 1955. They moved to Babylon in 1959 where they lived and raised their children. Harold worked and retired after 41 years of service for the Long Island Lighting Company. Harold volunteered with the Babylon Fire & Rescue from 1972 – 2003 and taught EMT and AEMT in Long Island. He coached Little League baseball. He also refereed Peewee, JV and High School football. Harold loved golfing and teaching summer golf camp at the E. Donald Conroy Golf Course in Babylon Village. He also volunteered with the PGA Senior Golf Tournaments and US Open Golf Tournaments on Long Island.
He is survived by daughter, Allison Freeze Major (William Berkeley Major); son, Scott Eugene Freeze (Donna Demcsik); grandchildren, Katherine Major McHugh (Jon), Sara Major Leonard (Michael), William Berkeley Major Jr. (Christina Brown), Andrew Freeze Major, Ryan Freeze, Brittany Noelle Freeze, Lauren Freeze Yancy (Ben); great-grandchildren, Olivia Rose McHugh, Ava Katherine McHugh, Blake Allison Leonard, Avery Patricia Leonard, Logan Sylvie Major, Berkeley Ever Major.
Services for Harold will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Blue Ridge Hospice
333 West Cork Street, #405, Winchester VA 22601
