Harry Arthur Newlin Jr.
Harry Arthur Newlin Jr., 82, of Thurmont, died Wednesday May 31, 2023, at his home. Born April 27, 1941, in Winchester, VA, he was the son of the late Harry Arthur Newlin Sr. and Helen Rogers Newlin Snapp. His wife of 37 years is Evelyn P. Newlin.
Harry was a 1960 graduate of Handley High School, Winchester, and he also attended Shenandoah University. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taneytown. Before retiring he worked as a land surveyor. He enjoyed woodworking, dancing, golfing and traveling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Kelly Kinser and husband Robert of Mechanicsville, VA; son Rodney Newlin and wife Lora of Palmyra, VA; stepdaughter Kathryn Hoffman and husband Michael of Emmitsburg; stepsons Jeffrey Gunther of Thurmont and Kevin Gunther and wife Maria of Hagerstown; sister Marianne Winters and husband Richard of Stephens City, VA; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and first wife, Joyce Newlin, of Winchester.
He was predeceased by sister Nancy Riley and her husband Bill and daughter-in-law, Linda Gunther.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown (21787), with Pastor Chris Frigm, officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above) or to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
