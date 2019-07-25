Harry B. Luttrell, Sr.

Harry Branson Luttrell, Sr., 82, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Skyview Springs, Luray, Virginia.
Mr. Luttrell was born September 10, 1936 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late Harry Lee Luttrell and Annabell Mason Luttrell.
Branson was a retired farmer. He worked for Long Creek Farm for many years prior to joining Solenbergers Fruit Hill Orchards in May 1980.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, watching westerns and baseball, and hunting.
Branson looked forward to the Luttrell family reunion every year. With 17 brothers and sisters, the Luttrell family is one of the largest families from the area. Branson asked that the family continue the tradition and he hopes the 100th reunion in 2020 is the biggest ever.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Ludholtz; sons, Mitch Luttrell (Noreen) and Bruce Luttrell (Karen); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters.
His wife, Mary Lou Haun Luttrell, daughter, Joann Luttrell, son, Harry “Tink” B. Luttrell, Jr., and many brothers and sisters, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Shockeysville United Methodist Church, Frederick County, VA, with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Burial will follow the service in Shockeysville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
