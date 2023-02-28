Harry Bruce Rinker Jr.
Harry Bruce Rinker Jr., 92 of Winchester, VA passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Harry was born in 1930 in Middletown, VA the son of the late Harry B. Rinker Sr. and Luella A. Rinker. He served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Harry retired from the Loading Dock at Southern States. He was a member of the VFW and a Korean War veteran. Harry loved trucks, cars and his John Deere. He enjoyed eating ice cream and dining at the Amherst Diner with his wife Ruth. Harry loved playing softball, watching westerns and Judge Judy. Every Christmas eve he would bring out his antique toy monkey for everyone to watch it climb the rope. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, who he was very protective of.
He married Ruth Delores Bayliss on April 20, 1951 in Kernstown, VA, she preceded him in death on December 4, 2021.
Harry is survived by daughters, Diane Ritenour (Jeff) of Capon Bridge, WV, Donna Lee Gleaton (Gary) of Winchester, VA; son, H. Bruce Rinker III of Staunton, VA; grandchildren, Wendy Ritenour Littrell (Bucky) of Berkley Springs, WV, Tiffany Johnson (Austin) of Front Royal, VA; great-grandchildren, Chase Littrell, Hunter Littrell, Bailee Johnson and Caiden Johnson.
He is preceded in death by sisters, Jean Rinker Taylor, Elsie Lee Rinker; brothers, Jacob Rinker and Kenneth Rinker.
A graveside service will be held for Harry on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30am in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Harry to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601
