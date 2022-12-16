Harry Burton Pingley Harry Burton Pingley, 90, of Winchester died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Hilltop House Assisted Living.
He was born November 19, 1932 in Frederick County the son of Clayton and Eleanor Daugherty Pingley.
He was married to Mary Brill Pingley for 65 years.
Harry was a member of Winchester Wesleyan Church.
He was an US Army Veteran and had served in the Korean Conflict.
He was a graduate of the first James Wood High School Class of 1951.
Professionally, he had worked for the O'Sullivan Corporation and Ashworth Brothers.
He is survived by a large extended family.
His siblings, Albert Pingley, Donald Pingley, Mary Pingley Clem, Helen Pingley Whitacre all preceded him in death.
A service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Charles Brooks.
Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be John Neff, David Pingley, Philip Pingley, Michael Jones, Michael Jones, and Zachary Pingley.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
