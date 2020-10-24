Harry C. Jones

Harry Clinton Jones, 90, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Jones was born December 6, 1929 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Matthew Williamson Jones, Jr. and Ethel Fishpaw Jones.
He was a farmer; a member of Grace Episcopal Church; Clarke County Ruritan Club; and the Farm Bureau.
His married Barbara Lee Jones on July 28, 1951 in Round Hill, Virginia. Mrs. Jones preceded him in death on October 26, 2018.
Surviving are his three daughters, Katharine "K.T." Terrell J. Atkins of Warrenton, VA, Carol Pendleton Jones Pierson, and her husband, Donald, of Columbia Falls, MT, and Beverly Lee Jones Young of Berryville, VA; grandchildren, Jason Thomas Atkins (Kristen) of Warrenton, VA, Katharine Lee Young of Berryville, VA and Lillian Frances Young of Inwood, WV; great-grandsons, Joshua T. and Jackson W. Atkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His brother, M. W. Jones III and sister, Louise Jones McKay both preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, PO Box 678, Berryville, VA 22611, John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Co., 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
