Harry Cleveland Sirbaugh, Jr. passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home.
Cleve was born in 1947 in Winchester, VA to the late Harry C. Sirbaugh, Sr. and Hazel Marie Whitacre.
He worked as a boat mechanic for Sunnyside Boats in Frederick County.
He is survived by his daughters, Betty Jo Zaucha (Lloyd) and Kathy Ann Sirbaugh; son, Harry Cleveland Sirbaugh, III; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and sisters, Nancy Sirbaugh (Billy) and Abbie Ritter (Sherman).
Cleve is preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Helen Boone Sirbaugh; brothers, Jimmy Jenkins and Norman Bean “Joker”.
Services for Cleve will be private.
