Harry E. Price

Harry Ewart Price, 80, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Price was born October 28, 1938 in Hunlock Creek, Pennsylvania, son of the late William David Price and Audrey Weeks Ayres.
He was a graduate of Girard College in Philadelphia and Drexel University.
Harry was a management consultant for major corporations including Johnson & Johnson, Gulf & Western and the Equitable.
He had a generous, loving heart, loved life and had endless curiosity.
He is survived by his, wife, Jean M. Carrigan, and children, Pauli Price, Ryan Price, and Jacqueline Price; and four grandchildren. A son, Lee, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Justin A. Ivatts officiating. Burial will be private.
