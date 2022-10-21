Harry Edward Hellmund, III “Jersey”
Harry Edward “Jersey” Hellmund III, 80, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Hellmund was born in 1941 in Newark, New Jersey, son of the late Ethel and Harry Hellmund Jr. He was a graduate of Union High School in Union, New Jersey. Mr. Hellmund was the owner of Jacquar 1 Inc. before retiring in 2007. He was a founding member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Mr. Hellmund enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and riding his motorcycle and coffee with the boys every morning. His greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry always looked forward to the times he got to take the grandchildren out for ice cream. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and many, many friends and acquaintances.
His wife, Patricia (Kondroski) Hellmund, whom he married on August 17, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey, preceded him in death in 2014.
Surviving are daughters, Debra Lee Hellmund and Cathy S. Hellmund, both of Winchester, Virginia; son, Harry Edward Hellmund IV of West Virginia; grandchildren, Ciara Sunshine Wilson, Jenni Lynn Wilson, Amber Love Wilson, John Nicholas Hellmund, and Charles Michael Hellmund; four great-grandchildren; sister, Ginny Carp; niece and nephew, Dina Kerrigan and Nicholas Golden.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Hellmund was preceded in death by son-in-law, Douglas G. Utter.
All services will be private.
