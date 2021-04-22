Harry F. Braithwaite
Harry Flood Braithwaite, 85, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Braithwaite was born May 12, 1935 in Clarke County, Virginia, son of the late Charles William Braithwaite and Iva Pearl Braithwaite.
He retired from Quarles Petroleum, Inc. where he was a truck driver.
He served in the U. S. Army; and was a member of the Berryville VFW Post 9760 and the Winchester Eagles.
Surviving are two sons, Ricky Allen Braithwaite of Berryville, VA and Clifford Dale Braithwaite of Boyce, VA; a daughter, Tracey Marie Huff of Berryville, VA; brother, Charles Edward Braithwaite of Winchester, VA; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
His son, Vincent Dean Braithwaite, three sisters, Theda Willingham, Martha Tomblin, and Grace Baker, and three brothers, Robert Braithwaite, Marshall Ronald Braithwaite, and William Braithwaite, all preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 P. M. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA. Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held 12:00 P. M. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the VFW Post 9760, Berryville, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Co., 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
