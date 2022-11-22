Harry Phillip Smith
Harry Phillip Smith, 62, of Augusta, WV, peacefully passed away on November 19, 2022. He was at home with his moms by his side.
Harry was born on May 30, 1960, in Mineral County, WV. Harry is survived by his moms, KaTina Park and Lisa Sidley; brother, David Oates; great-grandmother, Frances Thomas; grandmothers, Phyllis Park and Brenda Sidley; aunts, Angie Park and April Sidley; uncles, Ronnie Park, Quint Park, and Freddie Haslacker. Harry is also survived by many loving cousins.
Harry was preceded in death by his grandfather, James “Uncle Jim” Park, and his aunt, Christy Park.
Harry attended the Hampshire County Special Services Sheltered Workshop, where he belonged to the Sunshine Club. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser. Harry was an amazingly resilient individual who had unmatched perseverance. He was witty, he loved people, and he knew how to make everyone laugh. He had a dry sense of humor few people understood, making him ornery and unintentionally hilarious. Harry was fragile, but a survivor. He was anxious, but resolved. Harry was most relaxed while at home with his radio or sitting outside enjoying nature.
Friends will be received at McKee Funeral Home in Augusta, WV, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 5:00-6:30pm at which time Harry's Celebration of Life will be held. If you’d like to share a Harry story with us, please do so by emailing: hpsmith053060@gmail.com.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
