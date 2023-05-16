Harry S. "Steve" Whitacre
Harry Stephen “Steve” Whitacre, age 84, of Capon Bridge, WV, passed away on May 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous 10-year cancer battle.
Born on April 16, 1939, to the late Harrison and Marie Whitacre, Steve was a 1957 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from December 1960 to December 1963. He was a member of the Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View, WV, and was a founding member of the American Legion post #137 in Capon Bridge.
Steve married Judy Floyd on September 20, 1996.
In 2013, Steve & his teammates were inducted in the Hampshire County School Hall of Fame for their state basketball championship in 1957.
Steve was well known throughout the community from his many years working for NAPA Auto Parts stores including Winchester Automotive and retiring from Truck Parts Unlimited in 2022.
Steve is survived by his wife Judy, their two daughters Beth (Charlie) and Sally (John), both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Aliza Jobe (Tyler), Tyler Beaver and Elizabeth LeMarr; great-granddaughter Adalynn Jobe; brothers and sisters Janis Sirbaugh, Carolyn McKee (Ervin) and Mark Whitacre (Linda), all of Capon Bridge, WV; numerous nieces and nephews, and the Cooper family.
Steve was predeceased by his parents and a son, Todd Whitacre.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18th, from 5-8 PM at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19th, at 1:00 PM at the funeral home, officiated by friend & neighbor Joe Wilder. Burial immediately following in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Gore, VA, with military honors accorded by the U.S. Army.
The Whitacre family would like to thank Dr. Ingram and his staff and Hospice of the Panhandle for their passionate and caring service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Steve to the Capon Bridge Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV, 26711, or The River House C/O Arts for All Program, PO Box 240, Capon Bridge, WV, 26711.
