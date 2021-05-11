Harry V. Armel "Junior"

Harry "Junior" V. Armel, 79, of Stephenson, passed away April 30, 2021.
Son of the late Harry and Marge Armel.
Survived by wife Kitty of 52 years; sons, Steven and Jamie Armel; granddaughter, Emma; and a brother, Buddy Armel.
Any memorial contributions may be made to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 106, Berryville, VA 22611.
All services with Enders & Shirley Funeral Home will be private. www.endersandshirley.com
