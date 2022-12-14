Harry Warden Foley
Harry Warden Foley (95), of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Berryville, VA, died at home on December 12, 2022. Beloved husband of 58 years to Harriett Foley; loving father of Glenn Foley, Wayne Foley, and Beth Steffen (Tim); cherished grandfather of Daniel Foley (Katie), Bryker Hicks, and Jenna Foley. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Known affectionately by others as Mr. Fix-it and Mr. Young Man, Warden served in the Navy during WWII. He was a life member for 75 years of the American Legion Post 24 (Alexandria, VA) and a charter member of VFW Post 9760 (Berryville, VA), and a life member of Moose Lodge 948, Charles Town, WV. In 2015, he was awarded Distinguished Patriot Award by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce in their Salute to Veterans and voted “Living Legend” of Alexandria in 2016.
Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. A graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA on Friday, December 16 at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Legion Post 24, Alexandria, VA; Capital Caring Health, Falls Church, VA; or VFW Post 9760, Berryville, VA.
