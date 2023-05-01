Harry William "Buck" Elliott Jr. Harry William "Buck" Elliott Jr., 89, of Broadway (formerly of Winchester), died Thursday April 27th at home surrounded by family and friends.
Mr. Elliott was born October 4, 1933, in Clarke County, to Harry William Elliott Sr. and Nellie Belle Locke Elliott. Buck graduated from Clarke County High School in June 1952. He served in the US Army from 1957-1959.
He married Ruth Etta Owens on June 12, 1955, in Stephenson. They lived in the Winchester area until relocating to Strasburg in 2010, then later moved to Broadway in 2016. The couple was married for over 66 years until Ruth preceded him in death in December 2021.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Elliott and his wife, Diana Elliott of Broadway, he was a best friend to both. Also survived by a sister, Irene Schultz of Clarke County, many nieces and nephews, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren including the light and joy of his latter life, his first great granddaughter, Jessica Funk of Broadway.
He was loved by many at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab, where he spent his final year making many friends.
Preceding him in death, along with his wife and parents, are a sister, Virginia Burleson; a sister, Kathleen Burleson and a brother, Robert Elliott.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10am, all held at Omps Funeral Home — South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Hartley. Interment with military honors will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Buck’s name to a local hospice group in your area.
