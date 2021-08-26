Harry Woodrow "Mickey" Copp, Jr., 78, of Winchester, VA passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice. Mickey was born on November 8, 1942 in Winchester, VA to Harry Woodrow Copp, Sr. and Kathleen Virginia Hausenfluck Copp. A 1961 graduate of James Wood High School, he joined the U.S. Navy after graduation. Upon returning from the service, he began his employment with Bell Atlantic Telephone Company, from which he retired after 35 years of service in 2000. After retirement, he and his wife, Linda, enjoyed many vacations to Europe, the Caribbean, and within the U.S. especially to Las Vegas.
He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Linda Gayle Messina; son, Kevin Edward Copp; and daughter-in-law, Tina Lynn Messina.
He is survived by his brother, Jaye Warren Copp, of Winchester, VA; sister, Karla Copp Mailloux, of Reynoldsburg, OH; nieces, Carrie Christine Copp and Kate Copp Young (Jason); nephew, Joshua Wells Copp, all of Winchester, VA; and grandson, Brian Richard Osbourn (Katie) of Mocksville, NC.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the Blue Ridge Hospice team - especially Donna, Alaina, Rachel, Beth, Mary, and Pat.
In lieu of floral arrangements, donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice in honor of Harry Woodrow Copp, Jr.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
