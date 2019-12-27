Harvey Lee Marion
Harvey Lee Marion, 67, of Winchester died Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born January 25, 1952 in Loudoun County, VA and is the son of Richard and Theresa Higgins.
He was married to Betty Jean Saffer for 44 years.
Lee loved his family and in his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hot rod cars and antique trucks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Bryan Marion and his wife, Amy of Winchester, and Jaime Marion and her fiancé, Daniel of Middletown; grandchildren, Adeline, Emileigh, Raegan, Lydia Mae, Madison, and Kaylee; siblings, Lavina Goodrich and her husband, David of Martinsburg, and Joseph Higgins of Manassas.
Preceding him in death are both of his parents and sister, Brenda Turner.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30th in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester and will be officiated by Pastor James Crouch. Friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. for an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his honor to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601; memo line “In memory of Lee Marion.”
