Hattie E. Porter Sunrise 07/25/1938 - Sunset 03/22/2022
Hattie E. Porter was born to Alice Jackson (formally Williams) and David Jackson on July 25, 1938.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Porter; mother, Alice Jackson; father, David Jackson; brother, Rudolph Jackson; granddaughters, Nancy and Connie Williams and grandson, Eric Smith.
Hattie leaves behind her companion Archie Kenny; one brother Randolph Jackson of Winchester VA; four adult children, Harriet Williams of Baltimore, MD, Raymond Porter (Amela Porter wife), Mary Polston (husband William Polston) of Martinsburg, WV, Julia Simms (husband Terry Simms) of Simpsonville, SC and her honorary daughter Nanette Evans of North Carolina. Seven grandchildren: Nicole Haley, Alicia Shipes, Marcello Evans, Veronica Polston, Aaron Smith, Kameica Brown, and Rani Porter. Ten great-grandchildren with the newest member due in late Spring.
Donation can be made in her name to the America Diabetes Associate https://www.diabetes.org/
The Lord is close to the broken hearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.
PSALMS 34:18
