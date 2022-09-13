Haywood Ervin Seale Haywood Ervin (Pops) Seale, 97, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Seale was born June 24, 1925, in Virginia, the son of John W. Seale and Mary Ellen Brown Seale.
He married Mary Lee McDonald on December 23, 1950, in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are a daughter, Barbara E. Landis (Jeff) of Lancaster, PA; a son, David Ervin Seale (Melissa) of VA; a son-in-law, Tom Stanley Brooks of Berryville, VA; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Mr. Seale was preceded in death by his daughter, F. Elaine Brooks.
Pops worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 50 years, spending 27 years with S.W. Rodgers. During that time, he influenced countless people, many of whom became supervisors and skilled operators based on his mentoring. In his free time, Mr. Seale enjoyed visits from his family, watching old westerns and football on Sundays. Always one to lighten the crowd, his antics will be greatly missed. Without fail, when asked how he was doing, Pop’s inevitable answer was always, “Terrible.”
A graveside service will be held 12:00 P. M. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Green Hill
Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P. M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral
Home, Berryville, prior to the graveside service.
Following the graveside service, a reception will be available to family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.