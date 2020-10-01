Hazel C. (Crisman) Barton

Hazel C. Barton, 94, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Hazel was born February 4, 1926 in Edinburg, VA, daughter of the late John W. and Maude McDaniel Crisman. She loved attending church services and was very involved with her church, Church of Christ at Mountain View. Hazel was always an invaluable host to any groups or preachers who would visit the church. She enjoyed sewing, canning and gardening, but above all else loved spending time with her family, especially her many grandchildren.
Her husband, Hugh Vernon Barton, Jr. whom she married on June 1, 1945 preceded her in death in 2014.
Surviving are her children, Hugh V. Barton, III (Karen), Nancy Horton, John W. Barton (Gail), Donald L. Barton and James F. Barton; thirteen grandchildren, Hugh V. Barton, IV, Brad Barton, Ashley N. Stoneberger, Rhonda Bradfield, James M. Horton, Jr., Rebecca Stotler, Janice K. Dicken, Chris Horton, Kevin T. Barton, Kara Keiter, Lauren Barton, Caleb Barton and Onna Keller; thirty-four great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Crisman and Mary Catherine McClanahan; brother, Ben Crisman; and she is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by her three brothers, Philip, Fred and John Crisman, son-in-law, James Horton; and two great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until her funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, with her grandson, Evangelist Kevin Barton officiating. Private entombment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Hazel's grandsons, Hugh V. Barton, IV, Brad Barton, Aiden Barton, James M. Horton, Jr., Chris Horton and Caleb Barton.
Memorial contributions in memory of Hazel may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
