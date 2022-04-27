Hazel Irene "Skeeter" Bussard Boonsboro, MD - Hazel Irene "Skeeter" Bussard, 88, of Boonsboro, MD passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church Rohrersville, MD on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Mark Waldron officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church 4325 Main St. Rohrersville, MD 21779.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneral
