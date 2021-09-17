Hazel Irene “Skeeter” Bussard
Boonsboro, MD — Hazel Irene “Skeeter” Bussard, 88, of Boonsboro, MD passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.
She was born on September 13, 1932 in Clarke County, VA to the late Calvin Luther and Clara Rebecca McDonald Armel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lee Bussard on March 2, 2020.
Skeeter was a 1950 graduate of Clarke County High School in Berryville, VA.
She was employed by Ross Garment in Hagerstown, MD and previously employed as a Stenographer with W.D. Byron in Williamsport, MD.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rohrersville, MD.
Skeeter enjoyed sewing and gardening.
She is survived by her son Milton Gregory Stover (Rebecca) of Inwood, WV; daughter Linda Darlene Stover of Martinsburg, WV; stepson Michael Lynn Bussard (Stephanie) of Sharpsburg, MD; stepson Joel Lee Bussard (Angela) of Shady Grove, PA; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter Kathy Lynne Moquin; sister Myrtle Ellen Koon; brothers Harold Eugene Armel, Lyle Llewellyn Armel, James Melvin Armel, Marvin Elwood Armel, and Phillip Ross Armel; stepson Lynn Johnny Bussard; stepdaughter Amy Sue Ryan.
Private graveside services were held at Mt. View Cemetery in Sharpsburg, MD with Pastor Ed Wade officiating.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church 4325 Main St. Rohrersville, MD 21779
Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net
